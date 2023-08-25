Evidence based practices for sickle cell management | MORNING AT NTV

Next month, Uganda will join the global community in raising awareness and advocating for sickle cell disease, which has claimed numerous lives worldwide. Presently, Uganda has 19,000 people living with the disease, with only 6,000 individuals under active medication. Experts emphasize the need for greater sensitization among the population and stress the importance of knowing one's sickle cell status. Daniel Roy Odur, Executive Director of Uganda Sickle Cell, provides us with comprehensive insights on this matter.