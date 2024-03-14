Evaluating the relevance of political parties |MorningAtNTV

Earlier this week, the FDC Katonga faction announced a nationwide consultancy agenda to seek views on the idea of starting a new political party. The purpose of the discussion is to locate the function of political parties in democratic governance. It examines challenges encountered by political parties in the process of building and sustaining competitive political systems. We are going to look back at the conditions that have led to a resurgence of multiparty democracy in the last two decades and highlight the Ugandan case as a country that has emerged from a failed state to monopoly politics and back to multipartyism. With us is Owek. Israel Mayengo - lawyer and analyst.