Embracing digital payment solutions | MorningAtNTV

The use of digital payment systems in Uganda grew considerably for both mobile money service providers and banks in the year ending in June. To further amplify the rising trend in digital payment solutions, DFCU Bank and Pesapal have joined forces in a partnership aimed at elevating this sphere of the banking sector. Discussing this development in detail are Faridah Nalubega, Money Transfer Manager at DFCU Bank, and Maureen Njoroge, Country Manager at Pesapal.