Easter, a season of renewal, reflection and resurrection | MORNING AT NTV

As Easter approaches, millions around the world prepare to celebrate this sacred season of reflection, renewal, and hope. Rooted in centuries of Christian tradition, Easter marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ—a symbol of new life and freedom. Rev. Esmond Sserunjogi of Misindye Parish and Apostle Felix Balitumye of Exploits Ministries share insights on the day’s spiritual significance.