Easing healthcare through self-testing | MORNING AT NTV

The prospect of self-testing presents a remarkable opportunity to advance health equity and propel progress toward universal health coverage. With easy, fast, and confidential pathways to diagnosis and care for various diseases like HIV and hepatitis C, self-testing options empower individuals and communities alike. As accessibility and affordability of self-tests continue to improve and the self-care movement gains momentum, people now have unprecedented opportunities to take control of their disease screening, make informed decisions, and manage their health safely and effectively. Emmanuel Lubandi, a Sales & Marketing Manager at Human Diagnostics Uganda, explored the transformative potential of self-testing in healthcare.