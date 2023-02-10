EAC efforts to extend its territory | MORNING AT NTV

The East African Community (EAC) conducted a verification mission to assess the Federal Republic of Somalia’s readiness to join the Community. The verification team of experts from the EAC Partner States were in Somalia from 25th January to 3rd February 2023, to establish the country’s level of conformity with the criteria for admitting foreign countries as provided in the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC. The technical team in Mogadishu will engage Somalia to ensure that the verification was finalised and a report completed in time in readiness for presentation to the EAC Council of Ministers who will table it for consideration by the 23rd Summit of EAC Heads of State scheduled for the end of February 2023. Jjingo Francis - reporter, NMG has been covering ea affairs for a while in Somalia.