Debate on a proposal to allow 15-year-olds to access contraceptives ongoing | TALK OF THE NATION

The government's proposal to grant 15-year-old girls access to contraceptives for reducing teenage and adolescent pregnancy sparked a significant debate this week. In Parliament, State Health Minister Margaret Muhanga clarified that it was still in the proposal stage and not yet a policy. The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 and 2021 resulted in numerous girls experiencing unplanned pregnancies due to school closures and disrupted access to sexual and reproductive health information programs. Joining us in the studio to discuss this issue of contraceptive access for the younger population is Priscilla Nabatanzi, Project Coordinator at Reproductive Health Uganda.