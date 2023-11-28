Constitutional court consolidates petitions and applications of Anti Homosexuality Law

The Constitutional Court, this morning, consolidated four petitions and 19 applications filed by various parties challenging the Anti-homosexuality Law 2023. This consolidation was at the request of the Attorney General, who is the sole respondent in all 23 case files. The petitioners include West Budama MP Fox Odoi, Uganda's Ambassador to South Africa Kintu Nyango, Veteran Journalist Andrew Mwenda, Makerere University Law professors Sylvia Tamale and Businye Kabumba, and several societal organizations. The parties and their lawyers have met before Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire to address pre-trial issues before forwarding the case file to a panel of five justices for hearing.