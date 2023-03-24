Championing youth participation in development | MORNING AT NTV

Unemployment is a significant challenge for Africa's youth, who make up the largest portion of the population and are the most vulnerable and neglected members of society. Many young people are not in school or engaged in any economic activities, leaving them prone to negativity and unproductivity. This situation has given rise to a common phrase: "an idle mind is the devil's workshop." Consequently, many young people turn to the streets, becoming involved in robbery, drug and substance abuse, and violence. To help us better understand this issue, we were joined by Leonard Imanishimwe, Executive Director of the Uganda Youth Forum, and Aling Mercy Komagum, a member of the students' organizing committee.