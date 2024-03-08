Challenges women face in the modern world | MORNING AT NTV

Originating from early 20th-century labor movements and women's suffrage activism, International Women’s Day (IWD) has evolved into a globally recognized event. United Nations' endorsement further propelled its significance, with annual themes spotlighting women’s rights and equality. Today, IWD serves as a platform to address gender disparities and celebrate women's achievements. Featuring Teddy Naluwu from UNBOUND, Nashiba Nakabira from African Youth Development Link, and Rev. Canon Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye from All Saints’ Cathedral Kampala.