Celebrating 60 Years of Uganda Baati: A Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1964, Uganda Baati has pioneered advancements in steel manufacturing, including the region's first Continuous Galvanizing line. As Uganda Baati marks its 60th anniversary, we reflect on its evolution, its role in East Africa's building materials industry, and future opportunities. Join Anthony Ng’ang’a from Safal Group as we celebrate six decades of excellence and innovation.