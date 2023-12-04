Can protecting smallholder farms encourage organic agriculture?|Morning At NTV

Organic, regenerative agriculture, which many scientists and activists argue could help curb emissions from the agricultural sector, relies on practices that prioritize food production while considering the health of the soil, ecosystem, and consumers. This approach avoids reliance on commercial agricultural inputs, such as chemical fertilizers and biocides. We have Chariton Namuwoza, CEO of the National Organic Agricultural Movement Of Uganda (NOGAMU).