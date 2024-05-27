Can Opposition parties cultivate democratic governance? | MorningAtNTV

The term democracy appeared in the 5th century BC in Greek city-states, notably, Classical Athens, to mean "rule of the people", in contrast to aristocracy. It is derived from the Greek word “demose”. In this context, political parties are vital political institutions for the functioning of a modern democracy. They are essential for the organization of the modern democratic polity and are crucial for the expression and manifestation of political pluralism. In Uganda's case, what will it take to reach admirable heights? Last week, another front of what is to come in the 2026 election process was perhaps relaunched in a test run when the opposition party NUP and security authorities in Jinja created a battlefield spiced with tear gas, which prompts thoughts of when will this end. In the studio are Henry Kitambula - Deputy RCC, Jinja; Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro - Deputy Spokesperson, NUP; and Job Kiija - lawyer and analyst, to provide a more detailed analysis of the subject.