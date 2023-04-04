BUSINESS UPDATE: Evaluating regulator's role in NSSF reforms

A lot needs to be done to enhance the capabilities of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) to enable it to reach more Ugandans with its services that are geared towards preparing Ugandans for their retirement through saving because the Authority regulates a big sector which contributes significantly to Uganda’s economy. How is URBRA ensuring the stability of the sector and the safety of savers’ funds, in emphasising Ugandans' need for reassurance, in the midst of the unfolded NSSF crisis and twists?