BUSINESS UPDATE: Car importers on court ordered taxation rules

The importation of used motor vehicles has previously caused confusion among taxpayers and the Uganda Revenue Authority in regard to their valuation. On the one hand, taxpayers argue that used cars and other used items imported into Uganda should always be valued using the transaction value method, which is the price actually paid or payable on the goods as reflected in the import documents. This valuation method assumes that import documents are always correct. On the other hand, URA argues that any used items, including second-hand motor vehicles, ought to be valued using the fallback method, which is determined by using all the valuation methods in a flexible manner while considering the prevalent market price at the time of importation.