Building resilience in business management

The Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to empowering women worldwide and restoring dignity to womanhood. Dr Funke Felix Adejumo, the foundation's president and a high-performance coach at FFA Matrix Centre, has been invited to speak at a high-level business and leadership symposium organized by Heart Ministries International. This event is set to offer valuable insights into leadership and business management, and attendees will undoubtedly benefit from Dr Funke's wealth of experience and expertise in the field of total-life management coaching.