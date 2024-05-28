Breaking silence on menstrual hygiene | MorningAtNTV

Every year, the world celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day on the 28th of May. This annual awareness day aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene, break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation, and engage decision-makers in increasing political priority and catalyzing action for menstrual health at global and national levels. May 28th was intentionally selected to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day because most women, on average, get their periods in 5 days, represented by the fifth month of the year (May), and their cycles tend to last 28 days. To walk us through the barriers faced during such times of the month, Esther Nakitende, Legal Officer at Women's Probono Initiative, is in the studio.