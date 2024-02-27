Over 100 people have been mining sand on river Rwizi bank
Three judges camp in Mbale to handle 25 criminal cases
Environmentalists embark on a 518 kilometer trek
UETCL reports strong financial performance in FY 2022 and 23
Diaspora investors offer affordable rates to local developers
Leader of Opposition investigates Lubowa hospital construction site | STUDIO INTERVIEW
Insurance regulator urges innovation for growth
Reforms limit entry for weak students to vocational schools
Wandegeya government lab receives International accreditation
KCCA to address pay complaints by casual workers
Rwanda open to dialogue amidst tensions with Kinshasa
Tea growers petition parliament over low prices
Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa shot dead by assailants
Security blocks Opposition leader from Lubowa hospital site
Headteacher arrested for exam malpractice