Are government priorities for FY 2023/24 a matching fit for development?|MORNING AT NTV

Government's key priorities in the proposed 2023/24 budget focused on starting the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway and finalisation of the rehabilitation of the Meter Gauge Railway under the Integrated Transport programme. Government also intends to invest in small-scale solar-powered irrigation as well as addressing climate change and food security under the Agro Industrialisation Programme. Arthur Bainomugisha - policy analyst and Sarah Bireete - policy analyst shall walk with us this journey, to round priorities of government in the next financial year, whether they align with the the country's actual priorities