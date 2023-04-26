Appreciating sector players in insurance | Morning At NTV

Currently, the country’s insurance industry has 134 players including two eight life insurers, two micro insures, three reinsurance brokers and 51 insurance brokers. Some statistics from Insurance Regulatory Authority show that gross written premiums for both non-life and life have more than quadrupled over the past decade from merely Shs240 billion in 2010 to Shs1.18trillion in 2021, the agents, brokers banks and have contributed to life insurance business growth through proportions of 50%, 35% and 10% respectively. Uganda Insurers Association (UIA), the umbrella organization for all insurance companies in Uganda, is organising an Annual Insurance Agents Awards, to appreciate all sector players for their contribution Badru Bengo - Life & Pensions Manager, UIA is here to let an extension of knowledge on this.