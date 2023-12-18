Alternatives for Balaalo evicted in Acholi Sub-region | Morning At NTV

In Executive Order Number 3, President Museveni called for the eviction of Balaalo in northern Uganda, citing alleged inconvenience to the locals. In the Acholi sub-region, security deployment was intensified by the UPDF in the districts of Nwoya, Amuru, and Gulu, covered under the crackdown codenamed Operation Harmony. To delve further into this discussion, we have Daniel Barekye, Gulu Coordinator of the Northern Uganda Migrant Cattle Keepers Association, and Robert Webale, an observer on Balaalo issues.