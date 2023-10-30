Addressing opposition parliament boycott | MorningAtNTV

Last week, the the deputy speaker of parliament revealed a discussion approach underway between opposition and government to end the impasse in parliament and have latter return to the house. This follows the opposition boycott on 17th this month, where opposition members walked out of the house, and vowed not to return to parliament citing gov't alleged indifference to multiple human rights violations on their supporters, demanding full accountability for the November 2020 incident. Deputy speaker cited a pile of behind work tobreove the issue at hand, so we look at parliament in its current status, Shamim Malende - Woman Mp, Kampala, Brandon Alex Kintu - Mp, Kagoma North County And Sarah Bireete - political analyst shall walk us through this pending debate