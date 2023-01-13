A musician's take on taxing the entertainment industry | MORNING AT NTV

A surprise tax-the-entertainment sector plan announced by the Uganda Revenue Authority in December 2022 unsettled many musicians and event promoters early this month, calling for a convening between URA and artists' reps. The announcement ended days of unpaid taxes and informal fee payments, which guaranteed a gilded life for entertainers. Moses Nsubuga aka Viboyo, artist and record producer and Andrew Kaggwa an arts journalist with Daily Monitor discussed the move on #MorningAtNTV