Fifty Ugandans flagged off to Kenya for Nairobi cycling race
NATIONAL NOVICE BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP: Hundreds of upcoming boxers expected to turn up at Lugogo
Uganda to push for better climate financing at COP28
Implications of Somalia’s admission to EAC
Six students at St Mary’s College Rushoroza arrested over violent strike
Robert Kyagulanyi reiterates call for government response
Tensions rise over fate of UMSC properties
Mps oppose proposal to increase Supreme Court Justices
Over 500 Kamuli residents displaced by heavy rains
Somalia joins East African community
ZUNGULU: Ku nsi kuno oyinza okwebuuza abantu balamu kyebaagala
AMATABA E KAMULI: 500 tebalina webasula, baddukidde ku ssomero
OKUWAKANYA OKUTUNDA EBINTU BY’OBUSIRAAMU: Musanvu bakwatiddwa , obunkenke bweyongedde
OKUTYOBOOLA EDDEMBE LY’ABAANA: Abafumbo bakwatiddwa, baayokya omwana obutuuliro
OKUTUNDA EMMAALI Y’OBUSIRAMU KU NNYONDO: Supreme Mufti Galabuzi avuddemu omwasi
ABAWAGIZI BA NUP ABAAKWATIBWA: Kyagulanyi: Okubabanja si kw’abakulembeze bokka