2023 KAYNELA FOOD CARNIVAL | Setting the bar for Uganda's local dishes

Food is playing an increasingly crucial role in culinary tourism, driven by its potential to boost tourism sustainability, enrich a place's authenticity, bolster local economies, and promote environmentally friendly infrastructure. As a "cultural benchmark," food encapsulates unique information about products and culture in its geographic origin. Uganda, through the Kanyera Food Carnival, is tapping into this realization, and Mubezi Dan, Operations Manager, will guide us through this perspective extensively.