Role of multi-party politics in Uganda today |MORNING AT NTV

A sharp gap is growing among members of the FDC, springing from positions of leadership in the scheduled grassroots polls. As a result, this week's grassroots polls were suspended by the FDC Electoral Chairperson, Wasswa Birigwa. Once the leading opposition party struggling to overcome the mudtrap, how does it define multi-party politics in Uganda? We have Phillip Okin Ojara - MP CHWA WEST, FDC; Francis Mwijukye - MP, Buhweju County, FDC; and Francis Babu - analyst.