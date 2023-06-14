Participatory budgeting to reach young people |MORNING AT NTV

Globally, there is increasing recognition that young people not only have the right to decide how resources are allocated but that they also have valuable knowledge and viewpoints to establish good governance. Youth can involve themselves in participatory budgeting, public expenditure tracking, monitoring public service delivery, lobbying, and embarking on advocacy campaigns. We spoke to Jacob Eyeru - Chairperson, National Youth Council And Emmanuel Kisembo - Youth Leader, Bunyoro Kitara.