Discussing Airtel Africa's network sharing agreeement |Morning At NTV

In this interview, David Birungi, Public Relations Officer at Airtel Uganda, provides insights into the newly signed network-sharing agreement by Airtel Africa and its potential impact on connectivity and service delivery. Additionally, he discusses the significance of the Kabaka’s Birthday Run and its contributions to community health and well-being. Watch to learn more about these key developments. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe for future corporate updates.