FDC eyes Rosemary Ogwal for Dokolo by-election succession

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has disclosed its efforts to enlist Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, the daughter of former Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, as a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary by-elections to succeed her mother. Cecilia Ogwal confirmed the ongoing discussions with FDC, emphasizing that the decision on the party flagbearer will be communicated later. FDC intends to field a candidate in the by-elections once confirmed by the Electoral Commission.