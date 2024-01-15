FDC appeals for reconciliation with Katonga Road Faction ahead of general elections

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change leadership has again extended its olive branch to members who subscribe to the Katonga Road faction, urging them to consider returning to the main fold, especially if they would like to secure the party flag in the next general elections. The Najjanakumbi-based party leadership says those who fail to secure the party flag could find themselves in a tight situation in the run-up to the polls.