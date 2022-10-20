Govt allocates Shs130b to districts to repair roads
NEW GRAIN COUNCIL: Govt gets new Indian partner to improve quality
VOCATIONAL SKILLS GAP: Why many welders are not yet up to standard
Activists say youth must play big role in checking climate change
Minister, partners check preparedness as new Ebola case is probed
Experts urge govt to invest more in educating 3-5 year olds
IMPACT OF EBOLA LOCKDOWN: Health ministry and area MPs agree on easing restrictions
E.AFRICA UNIVERSITY GAME: 2022 edition hosts Ndejje show readines
First Uganda-Kenya tourism expo targets domestic visitors
MISSING KIDNEY MYSTERY UNRAVELS: Medical council rules man had only one kidney, lawyers object
UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE: UCU edge Nkozi 1-0 in first leg
ANTI-CORRUPTION WAR : IGG says they now prefer out-of-court settlement to prosecution
NAGURU LAND WRANGLE: Minister Mayanja intervenes as businessman moves to evict 3,000 people
AKABENJE E KAKIRA E JINJA: UPDF egamba abaserikale baayo bakubye ku matu
OKUNYWEZA EBY’ENSOMA Y’ABAANA : Gavumenti esabiddwa okuteeka essira ku bisookerwako
OKULWANYISA ENGUZI: Kaliisoliiso agamba bweweenenya n’ozza ensimbi totwalibwa mu kkooti