Farmers in Busoga defend wetland farming amid gov't reclamation efforts

Farmers in Busoga have insisted on farming in wetlands, arguably due to a lack of alternative adequate space for agriculture. Fears are rife that intensified government efforts to reclaim wetlands could worsen poverty levels in the sub-region, as a significant proportion of the population relies on wetlands for sugar cane and rice growing. Both leaders and farmers rule out abandoning sugar cane growing despite price fluctuations.