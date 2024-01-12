Farmers express concerns over exclusion from EACOP workers' food supply

Farmers in Kyotera, Lwengo, Rakai, and Ssembabule, where the planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline is being laid, have expressed concern about not being considered to supply various food and other related items to the pipeline workers. Members of the EACOP Hosting Communities Association, who are currently holding a meeting in Kyotera town, are stating that they are promised to be considered in the provision of foodstuff to the pipeline workers in the spirit of promoting local content. However, Martin Tiffen, the EACOP Managing Director, is saying they are still committed to supporting local content as long as it meets the stipulated standards.