Falling maize prices have affected farmers across Uganda

In recent days, farmers in western Uganda have been up in arms appealing to the government for assistance after the prices of maize grain dropped to 450 shillings per kg in some cases. Some of these farmers say they had taken loans advanced by the Parish Dev't Model among others and are facing ruin. Some of the challenges they face include post-harvest handling and food safety issues. We spoke to Chariton Namuwoza, CEO of NOGAMU - a major advocate of organic farming for more insights.