Experts optimistic Uganda's economy will grow tenfold

Economists and policy analysts have provided insights on President Museveni’s address regarding the country’s economic outlook for the next 10 years. During his Thursday address, the president expressed optimism, forecasting that the size of the country’s economy would increase from UShs. 184.3 trillion shillings in the financial year 2022/23 to UGX 225.5 trillion in the financial year 2024/25. Additionally, he disclosed plans to finalize a strategy to expand the country’s GDP by ten times within the next decade. However, what measures are required to realize this goal?