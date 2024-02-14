Experts discuss boosting youth in Agriculture

Agriculture and food security experts have met in Kampala to deliberate on policies that can accelerate youth engagement in the sector. The experts have launched a report indicating that 11 million youth in Africa join the labor market annually, yet only 3.7 million jobs are created for them. A panel of experts under the Malabo Montpellier has asked African governments to devise policies that can attract youth to the agricultural sector and shape African food systems.