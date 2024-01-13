Experts concerned at delay in A-level curriculum start

Education experts have expressed concern about the ongoing indecision within the Ministry of Education regarding the implementation of new curricula at both O and A levels. They argue that this situation jeopardizes the future of the country’s learners. This concern arose after officials from the Ministry of Education revealed that they were slowing down the development and rollout of the A-level curriculum this year to focus on consolidating the proper implementation of the O-level competence-based curriculum. Implemented four years ago, the curriculum has encountered various challenges, with reports indicating that several schools have not fully implemented it as of now.