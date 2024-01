Ex-NSSF director Jamwa thanks President for pardon

Former Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund, David Chandi Jamwa, has expressed gratitude to President Museveni for exercising his prerogative powers to pardon him. Jamwa spoke outside the gates of Luzira Prisons, where he was serving a 12-year term for causing a financial loss of 3.1 billion shillings to the Fund.