Environmental activists trek 65km for wetlands protection

A team of 25 environmental activists has commenced a 65-kilometer walk from Kamdini Town Council to Gulu City, advocating for environmental protection. Organized by the Walkers Association of Uganda, the trek along the Gulu-Kampala Highway began on Thursday morning, with an anticipated arrival in Gulu City on Friday coinciding with World Wetlands Day. The activists are protesting the increasing destruction of wetlands and the environment due to illegal human activities, which they argue poses a threat to the country's ecosystem.