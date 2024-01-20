Energy Ministry confirms oil prospects in Soroti

The Energy Ministry has initiated the process of conducting a seismic survey in Soroti district to determine the extent of the area containing petroleum or oil in the Lake Kyoga basin. Speaking to NTV, the acting commissioner of petroleum development and production at the ministry, Frank Mugisha, stated that they are involved in a sensitization program for locals ahead of the survey. Mugisha also confirmed that samples taken from Moroto Kadama seepages show high-quality oil, but it is unclear whether they are of commercial quantity.