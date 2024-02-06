Embassy clarifies allegations of South Sudanese abduction

Officials at the Embassy of South Sudan in Uganda have clarified allegations regarding the abduction and detention of South Sudanese nationals by the Ugandan government. This clarification comes after a video circulated information alleging that South Sudanese nationals were abducted by Ugandan officials on Friday, February 2nd, 2014, at a gym in Kansanga. According to Immigration Chief Brig. Gen. Peyer Majok, they conducted a follow-up with the relevant authorities to ascertain the cause of the arrest and discovered that it was a regular exercise conducted by immigration officials in Uganda