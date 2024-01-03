Electricity distribution: Gov’t on what happens after UMEME concession ends

The Government is adamant about not renewing Umeme's concession, set to expire in March 2025. Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, disclosed to NTV that preparations are in progress for the government to take over. An ongoing audit will determine the latest unrecovered investment of Umeme, guiding the Ministry of Finance in making buyout arrangements. In the second part of our four-part interview on the energy sector, we discuss with Permanent Secretary Irene Bateebe what lies ahead for Umeme as its concession concludes in 2025.