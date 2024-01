Eight police officers implicated in robbery case

The police in Kampala are facing scrutiny following a series of crime incidents, with eight of its officers implicated in aggravated robbery cases. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that four officers from the Kabalagala Police Division are facing dismissal and legal action. Additionally, four officers are linked to a major robbery at the residence of Barbara Nekesa, the NRM treasurer. NOBERT ATUKUNDA was on the scene and now reports…