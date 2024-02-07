EC chairperson gives assurances of impartiality in 2026

Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission has promised impartiality to ensure that all political players in Uganda carry out their mobilization and campaigns come the 2026 polls. Addressing the media after swearing in, Justice Byabakama who was given a second term as the chair of the electoral body said that all candidates from the various political parties shall be accorded equal treatment. Justice Byabakama made the remarks after a call by Chief Justice Owiny Dollo who tasked the EC team to ensure free and fair elections that would convince those who would lose to concede defeat. For the last two decades, general elections have been challenged by opposition candidates on grounds of rigging, bribery, intimidation among other electoral crimes.