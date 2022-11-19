Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Rwanda joins call for M23 rebels to cease fire - Kenyatta
  • 2 News Rwanda forces kill 'soldier' on DR Congo border
  • 3 National Policeman arrested for shooting at magistrate
  • 4 National Ex-minister Atubo: Ssemogerere was 'too good for Uganda's dirty politics'
  • 5 World Kim Jong-un oversees North Korea's ICBM launch with daughter in tow