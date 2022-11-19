FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE : Uganda Martyrs beat Kawempe Muslims 3-1
PREMIER LEAGUE : KCCA in scoreless draw with URA
VOLLEYBALL : Orange Block Bursters defend national league title
Political leaders asked to emulate former DP leader, Ssemogere
TALK OF THE NATION | Why gov’t wants Kiswahili language mandatory in schools
ETTAKA OKULI ENKAAYANA E MPIGI : Omuwandiisi wa kkooti y’e Mpigi alambudde erye Buwere
Late Dr. Paul Ssemogerere to receive an official funeral
NRM’s Majamberere now scared for his life
Civic society asks that children be given more attention to reduce suicidal attempts
Justine Namambo was shot in her spine, she cries for help
UBTEB warns candidates of dire consequences over malpractiice
Makerere opens its academic vaults to graduates
DR. PAUL SSEMOGERERE: Wabaddewo okumusabira mu maka ge e Lubaga
Bannakyewa beeraliikirivu ku omuwendo gy'abaana abeggya mu bulamu
Ssemogerere waakuziikibwa mu bitiibwa by’eggwanga ebijjuvu : Gav't
Poliisi eriko ebiragiro by’eyisizza eri bannayuganda mu okulaba World cup