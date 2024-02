Dr. Rosemary Alwoc continues mother's legacy in Dokolo MP bid

Dr. Rosemary Alwoc, the Forum for Democratic Change party flag bearer for the Dokolo woman MP by-election, has pledged to continue the work of her late mother, Cecilia Ogwal. As she prepares for the campaign, Alwoc has offered bursaries and scholastic materials to 200 students whom her mother looked after. She spoke at her official unveiling at the FDC headquarters in Kampala