Dr Abiriga served at Masindi hospital for close to two decades

Masindi District council has paid tribute to the late Dr. Jino Abiriga who has been the district’s health officer.Abiriga who had been a health-care worker in Masindi for over 20 years before he was elevated to the position of District health officer was killed on Saturday.Leaders and relatives expressed regret over the rise in family disputes which result in death.