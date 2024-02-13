DPP improves support for trafficking victims and witnesses

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions is improving its support for victims and witnesses of human trafficking during investigations, prosecutions, and court proceedings. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, says victims have historically only been provided with transport during court processes, leaving a significant challenge for those who cannot afford accommodation during these proceedings. To implement the plan, the DPP today signed a memorandum of understanding with development partners who will offer technical and financial support.