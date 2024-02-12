Dokolo voters seek health services focus in MP by-election

The need to improve health services is emerging as a critical issue that voters in Dokolo district want the next woman Member of Parliament to lobby for. The electorate will go to the polls on the 21st of March to choose a replacement for Cecilia Ogwal, who passed away in January. Electoral officials, led by Justice Simon Byabakama, have appealed to the populace in this jurisdiction to maintain peace during the campaigns and the election.