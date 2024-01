Dokolo residents seek State burial for Ex-MP Cecilia Atim Ogwal

Residents of Dokolo district have requested a state burial for their former Member of Parliament, Cecilia Atim Ogwal, acknowledging her significant contributions to the country in the realm of politics. Ogwal's constituents describe her as patriotic and note her passionate advocacy for women's rights. Relatives of Ogwal are currently gathered at her home in Adok sub-county.